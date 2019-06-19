Want a free Duck donut? Sign up for beach alerts!

Every morning all summer long, the National Weather Service and Outer Banks lifeguards send out a text alert with information about weather and rip current conditions along the beach.

Now they’ve added an incentive to get you to subscribe: Sign up for the alerts, get a free Duck donut.

Text “Join OBXBEACHCONDITIONS” to 30890 and show the staff at local Outer Banks Duck Donuts’ locations your signup message.

The text messages are part of the region’s #LoveTheBeachRespectTheOcean campaign aimed at preventing rip current deaths and injuries. Last year there were nine ocean-related deaths along the Outer Banks. So far this year, there have been two.

