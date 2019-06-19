Video: Robert Downey Jr. posts message to shark attack victim from New Bern

Actor Robert Downey Jr. posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday offering Paige Winter, the New Bern 17-year-old who survived a shark attack off North Carolina’s central coast, an ambassador position with his Footprint Coalition.

Winter lost part of her left leg and had her hands injured by a shark while swimming off Fort Macon State Park near Atlantic Beach.

Paige’s father, Charlie Winter, spoke last week at a press conference at Vidant Medical Center in Greenvilleabout what happened, while doctors updated how Winter is recovering.

According to a report from WCTI-TV, Dr. Richard Zeri, the plastic surgeon working on Winter’s hands, began his comments by asking Robert Downey Jr. to follow her on Instagram. WTVD-TV reports it was a request Paige made to help “lighten the mood a bit.”

Days later, Iron Man got the message. Downey asked Winter to be part of his organization that will work towards sustainability of Mother Earth.

The post got a few other celebrity responses, including from actor Jamie Foxx who simply commented “LEGEND”. And Paige responded as well, saying “I think I’m fit for the job!”

