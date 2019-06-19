Nags Head beach renourishment taking a break for dredge refueling

The Nags Head beach renourishment project will be on hold for a few days, as the dredge that pumps sand from offshore is heads to Norfolk to be refueled.

Construction has been steadily progressing south in the vicinity of the 4700 block of South Virginia Dare Trail, near Mile Post 13.5, according to an update from the town Tuesday afternoon.

When the Liberty Island returns later this week, work should continue to progress south another two days or so, before the dredge moves to a new submerged pipeline installed in the 5700 block of South Virginia Dare Trail, near Mile Post 14.5 and the Epstein public beach access.

Sublines are used to pump sand from an offshore dredge onto the beach, where discharge pipes are placed perpendicular to the subline to transport sand, first north for approximately 5,000 feet and then south approximately 5,000 feet.

The Liberty Island will move to additional landing points as construction makes its way south of the Outer Banks Pier to tie into the beach already completed by the Dredge Ellis Island, which left the project on Sunday.

The project is currently expected to be complete in late August or early September, but due to factors such as weather and equipment issues, to name just a few, it is hard to predict where construction will be farther out than seven days.

Parking at the Forrest Street beach access remains closed for the duration of the project. The parking lot at the Juncos Street public beach access is expected to be re-opened in by the end of the month.

Pedestrian access at both sites is still permitted, while lifeguard stands are in place but may be moved to accommodate construction traffic.

