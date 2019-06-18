Moderate rip current risk south of Cape Hatteras; hot temps along all beaches

Temperatures today will be hot, with the heat index approaching 100 degrees this afternoon on the northern beaches from Duck to Nags Head, the National Weather Service says.

For beaches south of Cape Hatteras, including Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke, there is a moderate risk of rip currents today.

Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water, the weather service says. Never swim alone and always take floatation.

The strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 2:30 p.m. today.

For more information on rip currents, click here.

Hot temperatures today can also quickly spoil a day at the beach. Seek shade and hydrate.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.