Two killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Lower Currituck County

Two men from Perquimans County on their way home from working the overnight shift at Walmart in Kitty Hawk were killed in a head-on crash Monday morning on U.S. 158 in Lower Currtuck County.

The wreck happened on Caratoke Highway in front of the car wash near the Edgewater Drive intersection in Grandy at 7:25 a.m. A car traveling westbound on U.S. 158 crossed the center turn lane, striking an eastbound sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the car, Terrell Davis of Hertford, and front seat passenger, Kristopher Midgett of Hertford, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the back seats were hurt.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said none of the four were wearing their seat belts.

One the rear passengers was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department Chief Vernon Hart. The other was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Two people from Kill Devil Hills in the SUV were taken to Outer Banks Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Due to the severity of the wreck, traffic had to be diverted on to side roads for almost two hours.

