Manatee spotted in Currituck Sound

A boater spotted a manatee Sunday in Currituck Sound near Barry’s on Walnut Island.

Zach Stike of Suffolk photographed the manatee near the surface of the water while boating, Jennette’s Pier said in a Facebook post.

The location of the sighting was gathered by Karen Clark, director of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, pier officials said.

She also noted prop marks on its back are healing and could be used for identification purposes in future sightings.

Manatees sightings are relatively unusual in North Carolina, but they have been spotted as far north as coastal Virginia during summer migration season, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

