Norfolk artist to paint Wright brothers scenes at Super Wings

Norfolk artist Sam Welty will be in town this evening to work on a new mural at the Super Wings store in Kitty Hawk.

The mural features scenes of Orville and Wilbur Wright’s famous first flight in Kill Devil Hills. The public is invited to come watch the artist at work beginning about 6 p.m. at the store at 4116 North Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk.

Welty’s large works are well known and quite visible around the region. His murals are featured at the entrance to DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton and at the Outer Banks Sports Club in Nags Head.

For more information about Welty and his art see his website.

