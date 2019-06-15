Kill Devil Hills’ new dog park celebrates grand opening June 25

The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ long-awaited dog park celebrates its grand opening June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The new off-leash Paw Park at 103 Veterans Drive, featuring separate areas for small dogs and older dogs, will be open year-round.

The grand opening celebration includes a ribbon cutting ceremony, hot dogs, chips and drinks, a K9 demonstration with the Kill Devil Hills police department, dog licenses and rabies vaccines (cash or check only), Paw Park shirts, paw print art, pictures with your pup, dog treats and adoptable dogs from the Outer Banks SPCA.

