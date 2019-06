Local fire crews doused a deck fire in Kill Devil Hills on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Colington were called to Greenville Street at 1:46 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze, containing it to the deck.

No one was injured.

Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal John L. Risoldi Sr. is investigating to determine the fire origin and cause.

