The 37th annual Rogallo Kite Festival takes flight this weekend

This weekend, Kitty Hawk Kites celebrates Francis Rogallo, a NASA scientist and inventor of the flexible wing, with the 37th annual Rogallo Kite Festival at Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head.

Rogallo’s inventions started the sport of hang gliding and his designs have carried over into the development of stunt kites, power kite and hang gliders that are flown today.

Kitty Hawk Kites and friends will be displaying amazing 30 to 100 foot kites atop Jockey’s Ridge Friday through Sunday.

You’re welcome to fly a kite of your own, take part in free stunt kite lessons, kite coloring for the kiddos, or just sit back, relax and enjoy the spectacular kites as the fly in the sky.

