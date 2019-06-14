Live video: Graduation exercises at First Flight, Manteo, Cape Hatteras

You can watch live feeds here from the graduation ceremonies for First Flight High School, Manteo High School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies.

First Flight High School, Warren C. Judge III Memorial Field, Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

[embedded content]

Manteo High School, Waterside Theatre, Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m.

[embedded content]

Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies, CHSS Gymnasium, Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m.

[embedded content]

