Wind turbine works scrapes sky at Jennette’s Pier

Regular maintenance on the large wind turbines at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head has sections of the popular spot closed this week.

A photo of the work shows why, as crews from Off Grid Enterprises out of Norman, Oklahoma lifted a replacement spinner with three rotor blades attached on the west turbine.

Conducting safe wind turbine maintenance is heavily dependent on weather conditions, according to pier Director Mike Remige.

“There is also a strong desire to complete the work before the peak of hurricane season in early to mid-September,” Remige said. “This way, we can avoid any further wear-and-tear on the wind turbines from extreme weather events.”

