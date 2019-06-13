National Weather Service to host forums on hurricanes in Kill Devil Hills, Buxton

The National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City will be conducting two community forums in Dare County next month to discuss hurricanes and preparedness.

The forums are free and open to everyone. No age requirements, all are welcome.

The first forum will take place in Kill Devil Hills on Monday, July 8 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at First Flight High School, located at 100 Veterans Drive.

A forum in Buxton will be held on Tuesday, July 9 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at Cape Hatteras Secondary School, located at 48576 Highway 12.

The goal of these forums is to discuss preparedness while giving attendees an opportunity to ask questions. Topics will include why it’s important to never just focus on the category of the storm but instead focus on the impacts and why it’s critical to prepare each and every year since it only takes one storm to make an impact on our lives.

“With our close proximity to the ocean, hurricane preparedness is something every resident should know and think about each year,” said Erik Heden, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “While some of our residents have experienced many storms, as recently as Michael, there are others who are just moving to our area,” he added.

If you have questions, please call 252.223.5122 ext 5 or send an email to erik.heden@noaa.gov. For more information about the forums, visit weather.gov/mhx or follow the Newport/Morehead City NWS Office on Facebook or on Twitter.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.