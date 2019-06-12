Currituck schools, Dare County’s Beach Food Pantry offer free summer food for kids

School’s out for summer, which means many local families will struggle to provide nutritious meals while their kids are home.

In Currituck County, the school system’s nutrition department is offering free meals Monday through Friday at Currituck High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is free to anyone ages 1 to 18. No ID required, no questions asked.

For more information, call 252-232-2223 ext 1024 or email the director at arodriguez@currituck.k12.nc.us.

In Dare County, nearly 38 percent of students are eligible for free and reduced-price meals at school.

This summer, the Beach Food Pantry and community partners are once again teaming up to bridge the gap with the Summer Food for Kids program.

Last summer, the program served 86 school-age children from 41 families. This year’s goal is 100 families.

From mid-June to early-September, registered families will receive a weekly bag with kid-approved, nutritious food items. Many of the products are convenient for children to make themselves, in case parents are working and children are at home.

The Beach Pantry says the program would not be possible without generous financial support provided by a Community Benefits Grant from the Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Health Foundation. Additional funding was provided by a Community Enrichment Grant from the Outer Banks Community Foundation and a grant the Surf Pediatrics Foundation.

Volunteers are also crucial to this program and it could not exist without their help.

If anyone has questions, needs more information, or would like to donate/volunteer please contact Elisabeth Silverthorne with the Beach Food Pantry at 252-261-2756.

