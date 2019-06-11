SAGA withdraws zoning request after outcry over Hatteras Island hotel proposal

SAGA Realty & Construction has withdrawn its request for a text amendment that would have marked the first step in plans to build a controversial seven-story oceanfront hotel in Buxton.

The Dare County Planning Board met Monday night to discuss the amendment request, which would have added “mixed-use development” to the list of conditional uses, as well as change several dimensional requirements to allow a building of that height.

News of the proposal spread fast on social media, drawing an outcry from residents and property owners concerned about spoiling the island’s natural beauty, and the strain the project might bring to utilities and roads. An online petition at Change.org had nearly 5,000 signatures Monday night.

SAGA representatives at Monday night’s meeting withdrew the text amendment request to review and make adjustments to the proposed project.

