Pipe problem shifts Nags Head beach renourishment project

Problems with a pipe feeding sand from offshore mean there’s been a shift in operations on the Nags Head beach renourishment project.

Work has stopped off South Nags Head because of a leak in the underwater pipe near mile post 19 and the Outer Banks Pier, where the beach has reopened.

Now both dredges have moved to the north end of town near mile post 12.5 because it will take calm seas and several days to repair the South Nags Head pipe.

One of the dredges, the Ellis Island, will be leaving the project on June 16 as originally planned, leaving the Liberty Island to finish the entire project, which is currently estimated for around Labor Day.

