Kitty Hawk police searching for Handee Hugo burglar

Kitty Hawk police are searching for the thief who broke into the Handee Hugo convenience store at the corner of N.C. 12 and Ocean Boulevard early Friday morning.

The store was broken into at 1:06 a.m. and a yet-to-be determined amount of merchandise was stolen.

The suspect, captured on surveillance video, is white with brown hair, a beard and weighed approximately 150-160 pounds.

He wore a trucker’s style ball cap with gray front panel, red bill and white mesh back, blue t-shirt with Myrtle Beach Polo Club on the back, plaid patterned board shorts and brown deck shoes. He has tattoos on his outside right forearm and what appears to be a snake or scorpion tattoo on his interior right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kitty Hawk police at 252-261-3895, after hours at 252-473-3444, or send a private message on Facebook and someone will respond back to you. All information is confidential.

