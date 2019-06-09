Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue vessel in distress off Oregon Inlet

Coast Guard crews and the vessel “Smoker” on Friday helped haul to safety a disabled boat about 12 miles off the coast of Oregon Inlet.

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and a good Samaritan vessel assist a boat that lost all electronics. [Photo courtesy USGS]

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received a call Friday afternoon of a vessel possibly on fire offshore.

“After our crew immediately launched, the vessel Smoker had determined that it was a flare at a reasonable distance,” the Coast Guard station said in a Facebook post.

The vessel in distress was a 26′ cuddy cabin that was completely disabled with no electronics. There were three adults and a child on board.

“Good Samaritan vessel Smoker had volunteered to put the vessel in tow to bring them closer to shore for our crew,” the Coast Guard said. “Once our crew rendezvoused with the smoker, we towed the vessel back the rest of the way and to the nearest safe haven. Everyone on board was safe and there were no medical concerns. Bravo zulu crew and Smoker!”

