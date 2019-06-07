Wright Brothers National Memorial celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing this July

Wright Brothers National Memorial, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever, First Flight Foundation, and First Flight Society, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a series of events from July 18-20.

The anniversary weekend launches the evening of July 18th with a special space-themed movie showing at Dowdy Park in Nags Head, sponsored by the First Flight Foundation.

Special space-themed ranger-programs will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills.

On July 20th, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the public is invited to watch a special rebroadcast of the news coverage of the original lunar landing outside the visitor center.

Some of the crowd outside the visitor center on July 20, 1969.

Some may remember that 50 years ago, on the evening of July 20, 1969, Wright Brothers National Memorial hosted a live news broadcast event for the Apollo moon landing.

This year’s rebroadcast event allows visitors to reminisce about their experiences 50 years ago and exposes new audiences to this monumental moment in our history.

Wright Brothers National Memorial will remain open until 9:30 pm and park admission fees will be waived on July 20.

Throughout the evening, visitors are encouraged to participate in a costume contest by dressing up as astronauts, or in 1960s attire. Beach chairs or blankets for comfortable viewing of the rebroadcast event is recommended.

The First Flight Boulder, marking the spot Orville Wright took off from just 65 years, 7 months, 3 days, 5 hours and 57 minutes before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon above. This picture was taken the moment Armstrong set foot on the lunar surface.

A detailed schedule of events for the entire weekend will be released soon. For more details about the July 20th rebroadcast event, go to Outer Banks Forever’s One Giant Leap: 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing page.

