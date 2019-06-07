Newest hotel on the Outer Banks ready to open by end of the month

Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott Outer Banks Kill Devil Hills is scheduled to open for business this month between the Beach Road and the Bypass.

The new hotel located at 2028 South Virginia Dare Trail, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by First Flight Hotel, LLC and managed by Rocklight Capital of Williamsburg, Virginia.

“We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Outer Banks area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. “At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable. We encourage our guests to be real, and help them to do so by providing a seamless residential atmosphere with a friendly staff who genuinely care about our guests. That is what our brand is all about, and this property is a great example of that.”

All service team members are thoroughly trained on local knowledge and look forward to connecting guests to the local area. The floor-to-ceiling TowneMap® also helps guests instantly acclimate themselves to the Outer Banks by featuring great places to eat, play and live.

The hotel is located near the Kill Devil Hills/Nags Head town line and offers guests convenient access to the Atlantic Ocean, the Wright Brothers National Memorial, Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Cape Hatteras and Roanoke Island.

Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, this new property offers suites with custom nautical décor and fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas.

Guests can work and relax on their own terms in modern suites that feature full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen television, as well as luxurious new bedding.

The hotel features flat-panel televisions providing over 40 high-definition channels, interactive guide, streaming of Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, so guests can use their own devices.

The TownePlace Suites Outer Banks Kill Devil Hills allows guests to maintain a healthy lifestyle with an array of food options. While on property guests can create their own complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area, and can fire up their stay by grilling up dinner on our outdoor Weber grills. The 24-hour In a Pinch® market and On Us® coffee service offer guests the chance to get their snack and caffeine on whenever they feel the need.

TownePlace Suites helps its guests stay organized on the road with the help of our partners the Container Store. While staying at the hotel, travelers can unpack their suitcase in a custom elfa® closet. From drawers to shelves to smart hanging space, you’ll find everything you need to make you feel right at home.

Other hotel amenities include a heated indoor swimming pool, a fitness center open 24 hours per day, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services, including copying, faxing and printing. As a brand TownePlace Suites recognizes that your family may include more than just humans, that is why the TownePlace Suites Outer Banks Kill Devil Hills is pet-friendly (fees may apply).

