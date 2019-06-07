Live video: Currituck County High School graduation, Friday 7 p.m.

Watch live streaming of the commencement exercises at Currituck County High School in Barco at Lucian Griffin Gymnasium if there are weather issues, beginning Friday at 7 p.m.

We will embed the link here as soon as it becomes available from the Currituck County Schools website. And we will have a full photo gallery posted following the ceremony.

Next weekend, OBX Today will also have live feeds from the graduation ceremonies for First Flight High School, Manteo High School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies.

First Flight High School, Warren C. Judge III Memorial, Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

[embedded content]

Manteo High School, Waterside Theatre, Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m.

[embedded content]

Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies, CHSS Gymnasium, Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m.

[embedded content]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.