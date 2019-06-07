Get your free donut for National Donut Day!

It’s the end of the week and we’ve all earned a treat. Fortunately, National Doughnut Day falls on Friday, June 7.

Celebrated the first Friday in June, Doughnut Day started in 1938 to honor the work of the Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls.” They served free coffee and doughnuts to soldiers along the front lines during World War I and World War II.

Outer Banks locations of Duck Donuts and Dunkin Donuts are both celebrating today with freebies. All Duck Donuts locations, along the Outer Banks and across the country, are offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Enjoy!

