Outer Banks SPCA searching for new director

John Graves, director and shelter manager for the Outer Banks SPCA, has “transitioned out of the organization” and a search is on for his replacement, the organization said in a news release.

The group says an interim shelter manager will be named as soon as possible.

The SPCA did not release any further information on Graves’ departure and Graves could not immediately be reached for comment. He has held the role as shelter manager for six years.

Last year, the Dare County Board of Commissioners approved a new, $2 million animal shelter as part of the county’s capital improvement plan and hired a Williamsburg architect to design the new project.

“As the organization continues ahead with a new shelter and new additional programs- we are committed to moving the OBSPCA forward and continuing to serve the animals of Dare County,” the SPCA news release said. “Leadership changes at organizations are often very healthy and renewing. We have a passionate staff and community that will continue to provide exceptional care and loving homes to every animal.”

The SPCA board thanked Graves for his contributions and said a search will begin immediately for a new shelter manager.

“We will be working to bring on a leader who will take this great organization to the next level,” the release said.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.