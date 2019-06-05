Repairs underway to fix rough ride along U.S. 158 in Lower Currituck

Contractors have started work to repair areas of pavement that have been peeling up from U.S. 158 in Lower Currituck County, and will completely repave the road from Coinjock to Barco.

Milling began Monday of the asphalt in Powells Point where the worst of the problems have been developing over the past two years with what is known as “friction course”.

The special mixture of asphalt was applied in 2012 at a cost of $13.4 million due to traction problems after a previous repaving of Caratoke Highway between the Wright Memorial Bridge and N.C. 168 intersection.

It allows water to move to an underlying layer of asphalt and then travel along the slope of the road to run off on the shoulders.

But within a year of the initial application, the gravel-like substance started rubbing off at several intersections and between the Knapp Memorial Bridge in Coinjock and Currituck High School.

Repairs to the outside, westbound lane made in 2013 at the Buster Newbern Road intersection between Powells Point and Jarvisburg have since been surrounded by even longer and deeper ruts.

Sam Walker takes you on a ride through the worst spot on U.S. 158 before the repairs started.

Crews are now out on U.S. 158 removing large sections of pavement, including areas that to the untrained eye may have been in decent shape but need to be replaced.

“The department has negotiated with Barnhill Contracting to perform 36,000 square yards of supplemental repairs consisting of 8 separate locations South of Grandy,” said N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Hass.

“Additionally, we will be milling and replacing all 350,000 square yards of pavement from Barco through Coinjock in its entirety, covering all five lanes,” Hass said.

Drivers should be alert for lane closures and uneven pavement through the work zone.

The NCDOT traveler information website said the project should be finished by mid-June, and that lane closures would not take place on the weekends.

