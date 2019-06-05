Fireworks spark oceanfront brush fire in Kill Devil Hills

Illegal fireworks sparked a large brush fire along the oceanfront in Kill Devil Hills on Tuesday night.

Fireworks could be seen shooting into the sky in the area of Landing Drive around 9:15 p.m., followed by flames and smoke.

A burn ban is in effect for Dare County due to extremely dry conditions, something forecasters are calling a “flash drought.” All county burning permits are also cancelled.

Though fireworks are a popular pastime with visitors, Kill Devil Hills mirrors state law that prohibits any fireworks that propel an object or that explode, but they do allow the “safe and sane” novelties.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.