Currituck alum, ECU pitcher Evan Voliva drafted by New York Yankees

Currituck County High School alumnus and East Carolina University pitcher Evan Voliva was selected Wednesday in the 18th round by the New York Yankees in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Voliva, a redshirt senior righthander, has a 3.44 ERA over 34 innings pitched this season for the Pirates. With a 5-4 record and four saves, he has struck out 47 while only allowing 14 walks. In 30 appearances in 2019, opponents have been held to a .193 batting average.

The Sligo-native bounced back from Tommy John surgery in 2017 to become a key set-up man in the Pirates rotation this year. He recorded the final three outs in East Carolina’s regional championship victory Monday night over Campbell.

The Pirates were on a flight to Louisville for the NCAA Super Regional that starts Friday when Voliva got the call from The Bronx.

Another one! Congrats to Evan Voliva for getting selected by the @Yankees! pic.twitter.com/PWpA0nVfRk — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 5, 2019

