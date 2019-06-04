Terry Gray named Dare County’s Citizen of the Year for 2019

Terry Gray was recognized as the 2019 Dare County Citizen of the Year. Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard made the announcement Saturday at the 44th Annual Dare Day festival in Manteo.

Gray, a lifelong Dare County resident and graduated from Manteo High School. He is the driving force behind the Dare County Motorcycle Toy Run, which raises thousands of dollars every year to make sure local children in need are able to experience the thrill of receiving at Christmas.

Working as Operations Manager for Currituck Ferry Operations with NCDOT Ferry Division, Gray also serves as a Commissioner for the Town of Kill Devil Hills.

He resides in Kill Devil Hills with his wife of over 40 years, Jane. The couple raised four children who have blessed him with five grandkids.

As a widely respected member of the community, Gray was honored for his dedication to serving his family and community and making Dare County a better place for all.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.