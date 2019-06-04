Public meetings this week on the Outer Banks Hazard Mitigation Plan

Three public meetings have been scheduled to provide information on the planning process, the identified hazards and additional opportunities for public involvement as well as to gather feedback on updating Outer Banks Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Dare and Currituck counties are participating in the update, which is required in order to maintain eligibility for future pre- and post-disaster funding from FEMA, and will help counties and incorporated communities identify hazard risks, understand vulnerability and develop ways to proactively mitigate this risk.

Details on the plan can be found at http://www.obx-hmp.com/

Meetings will be held the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, 1160 Village Lane, Corolla.

Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Fessenden Center Annex, 47017 Buxton Back Road, Buxton.

Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m., at Kill Devil Hills Town Hall, Commissioners Meeting Room, 102 Town Hall Drive, Kill Devil Hills.

