Both dredges now working on Nags Head beach renourishment project

A pair of dredges are now working on Nags Head’s $42.7 million beach renourishment project on opposite ends of town, which is currently projected to be completed around Labor Day.

After making a trip to Norfolk for refueling and repairs, the Dredge Ellis Island returned to work late Friday afternoon near Surfside Drive in South Nags Head.

Work will progress over the next two weeks towards the Outer Banks Pier at milepost 18.5 before leaving the project, according to an update from the town.

Video from Thursday just south of Nags Head Pier [Town of Nags Head/Facebook video]

Crews are quickly progressing north of Nags Head Pier to the Bonnett Street public beach access at 2919 South Virginia Dare Trail with sand being pumped the Dredge Liberty Island.

Once at Bonnett Street, Great Lakes Dock and Dredge will remove their pipe and place it south of the landing point located just south of the Curlew Street access.

Work will then proceed south to the Outer Banks Pier area to tie into the beach already completed by the Ellis Island. Construction is expected to be complete in late August or early September.

Parking at the Forrest Street beach access remains closed for the duration of the project. The parking lot at the Juncos Street public beach access is expected to be re-opened in mid-to-late June.

Pedestrian access at both sites is still permitted. Lifeguard stands are in place but may be moved a few feet to accommodate construction traffic.

