West Virginia man, 82, killed crossing U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills

An 82-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and killed Monday morning crossing U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills.

Police were called to the intersection at Landing Drive near Lowe’s at 9:04 a.m., where a 90-year-old Point Harbor man driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado struck the victim in the crosswalk, said Kill Devil Hills police Capt. J.C. Towler. The pedestrian was using the crosswalk and had the right of way.

“A friend walking with the pedestrian attempted to pull him out of the path of the oncoming Silverado but was unable to move him in time,” Towler said.

The victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of family members, was visiting from Weirton, West Virginia.

The emergency response and investigation required the shutdown of U.S. 158 for approximately one hour., with Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Dare County EMS and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responding.

Kill Devil Hills police are active in the “Watch for Me NC” campaign, which aims to reduce bicycle and pedestrian injuries and deaths through public education, community engagement and high visibility law enforcement.

“We all share the responsibility to make sure our roads are safe for everyone. In the aftermath of this tragedy, we would encourage people to visit www.watchformenc.org to learn more about how they can more about how to be a safer driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian, and ultimately, reduce the number of people hit or killed by vehicles on North Carolina streets and highways,” Towler said in a news release.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.