Currituck High School students plan to wear blue for Virginia Beach

The superintendent of Virginia Beach schools put out a call Sunday for everyone to wear blue Monday to honor the 12 victims killed in Friday’s mass shooting at the city’s municipal center. Currituck High School students plan to do the same in honor of the county’s next-door neighbor.

In a social media post, the Currituck High School Knights posted this plea: “Let’s join Va Beach Public Schools … to unite in solidarity with students, staff and community across the city. Please support this families affected by Friday’s events and to honor the lives lost. #LoveForVB”

