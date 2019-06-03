Christmas Mouse opens temporary store in Nags Head

The Christmas Mouse has opened a temporary store at the Outer Banks Mall in Nags Head following a devastating April fire that damaged its original building.

The new store is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 5000 South Croatan Hwy Suite M22-M23.

Investigators have determined the April 12 blaze that gutted the original store at 2401 South Croatan Highway in Nags Head began in an area at the back of the building used to store cardboard boxes, The cause, however, is still unknown.

The store opened in 1987 and remains a tradition among families visiting the Outer Banks.

The original two-story, 8,000-square-foot store featured nine rooms upstairs and four sections downstairs filled with Christmas trees, wreaths and other decor. Dare County tax database values the building at $513,400.

