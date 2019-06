Winning Powerball ticket worth $344.6 million sold in N.C.

Someone in North Carolina won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of $344.6 million.

The win came with a single ticket that matched all six numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were 6–15−34−45−52 and the Powerball was 8.

The ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said in a news release. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”

The winner has 180 days to claim that prize.

The win was the fifth time that North Carolina has had a Powerball jackpot winner and the seventh time that someone in the state has won either a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot.

