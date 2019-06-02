It’s not just you: Google issue takes down gmail, Snapchat , YouTube

Remember life before Google? Today on the East Coast, we’re getting a taste of those days gone by.

A widespread issue affected “multiple services” across the eastern United States on Sunday, with gmail, Snapchat, Discord, YouTube, Google Cloud, G Suite and other services either not working at all, or working only intermittently.

Google blamed the problem “high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA.”

“Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors,” . Our engineering teams have completed the first phase of their mitigation work and are currently implementing the second phase, after which we expect to return to normal service.”

Google expected to provide an update on the issue shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

