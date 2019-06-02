Girl, 17, injured in apparent shark attack at Atlantic Beach

A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries Sunday in what is believed to be a shark attack at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach.

A park ranger told WRAL News the girl was swimming in murky water when she was attacked about 12:20 p.m., suffering severe bites to her legs and hands.

The victim was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department said it had not confirmed the attack was by a shark, saying only that it was a marine animal attack.

Since 1935, there have been 64 unprovoked shark attacks in North Carolina and 10 along the Outer Banks — eight in Dare County and two in Currituck, according to the International Shark Attack File headed up in Florida. Shark attacks are extremely rare, but the ISAF does offer up tips for reducing your risk here.

