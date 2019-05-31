Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service says scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon into early evening.

There is the potential for some of these storms to become severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail the primary threats. Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible.

National Weather Service graphic

Temperatures today are expected to be slightly less hot, with a high of 85 this afternoon.

