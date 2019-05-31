Wanchese – Isaac Blain Gibbs or “Blain” as most knew him, passed away suddenly in Dare County, May 29, 2019. Blain was 31. He was the son of the late Capt. Keith Gibbs and Debi Dile Gibbs of Wanchese.

Blain was a long time Wanchese resident and a lifetime commercial fisherman and waterman. His humor, smile, and warmth toward everyone will be missed. He was willing to help anyone in need if he could.

Blain is survived by his sister, Molly Gibbs of Wanchese, NC; his nephew Brennyn M. Gibbs and his niece, Layla S. Gibbs, both of Wanchese; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends and fellow fishermen.

Friends may pay their respects and offer their support at the residence of Donna Gibbs Thomas. Blain’s memorial service will be held 2pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Gallop Funeral Chapel in Nags Head.

In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations toward Blain’s funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to donate should do so directly to the authorized memorial fund at Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. 252-216-8030.

Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop funeral services was entrusted with arrangements.

