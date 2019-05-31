Here’s what’s happening this Saturday at the 44th annual Dare Day in Manteo

The 44th Dare Day celebrating the start of the summer season is this Saturday in the streets of downtown Manteo and will take place rain or shine.

It all starts with the GoFar Dare Day 5K and Fun Run. Starting at 8:00 am on Ananias Dare Street on the north side of Magnolia Pavilion, students from all of Dare County will complete their final leg of the school year’s running program.

Registration is open to the public and more information about this race, registration and award ceremony can be found at obxgofar.org.

Dare Day promises free fun and festivities for the whole family. The day will be full of music, food, crafts and entertainment.

Children can hop aboard a kiddie train, take in a magic show, have their faces painted and play games.

Adults can walk along the beautiful downtown waterfront and check out the wares of more than 100 vendors offering furniture, toys, carvings, clothing, jewelry, birdhouses, paintings, wind chimes and photography.

The aroma of delicious food fills the air with the smells from seafood, Polish sausages, hamburgers and hot dogs! Plenty of cold beverages include fresh squeezed lemonade, slushes and all kinds of soft drinks.

