Cape Hatteras National Seashore temporarily bans beach fires

A beach fire ban is effective immediately at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The fire ban is a result of abnormally dry conditions that may increase the risk of beach fires spreading to dune vegetation, forested areas, or developed neighborhoods adjacent to Seashore beaches.

Open fires are not permitted in any area of the Seashore until further notice. Beach fire permits may be used in appropriate locations once the ban is lifted.

In designated campgrounds, charcoal and gas grills may continue to be used; however, grills may not be used for open wood fires.

As a reminder, fireworks are not permitted in any area of the Seashore.

Visitors are reminded to properly dispose of cigarettes and avoid parking cars outside of designated parking areas, where hot mufflers may ignite tall dry vegetation.

