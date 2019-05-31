Burn ban issued for Dare County due to ‘flash drought’

A burn ban is in effect for Dare County until further notice due to what meteorologists are calling a “flash drought.”

All county burning permits are also cancelled.

During the first 24 hours of the ban, anyone who is caught burning may be issued either a warning ticket or a citation. After 5 p.m. today, May 31, anyone caught violating the burn ban will be receiving an automatic citation, N.C. Forest Service ranger John A. Van Riper said in a news release.

