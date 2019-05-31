At least 11 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

A longtime city employee opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon, killing at least 11 people and shooting at responding police officers, who then shot the man dead.

At least six others were injured, city officials said in an emotional news conference Friday evening.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said, holding back tears. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors, colleagues.”

Police Chief Jim Cervera said the shooter was a current and longtime employee of the city’s public utilities department. He declined to identify the man by name Friday evening. The gunman entered Building 2 just before 4 p.m. and began firing, with victims on “multiple floors,” the chief said.

Police officers arrived quickly and secured the victims, then confronted the gunman, who fired at officers. One officer was shot, Cervera said, saved only by his bulletproof vest.

The suspect was shot and killed.

“Right now, we have more questions than we have answers,” Cervera said. “There’s no way to describe an incident such as this.”

