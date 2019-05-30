Deanna Marie Getman Cook

October 5, 1970 – May 27, 2019

Deanna Marie Getman Cook, 48, of Manteo, NC died Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Carthage, NY on October 5, 1970, she was the daughter of Donna Getman of Pleasant Lake, NY and the late Terry Lee Getman.

After graduating from Carthage High School, Deanna attended Cazenovia College where she played volleyball. She was an active member of Manteo First Assembly.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, John Cuyler Cook; daughter, Kelley Donna Cook; son, John Connor Cook; and two brothers, Jeffrey Getman of Lowville, NY and Kyle Dutch of Lewistown, NC.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Manteo First Assembly with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives for a reception immediately following the service at the church.

A burial and memorial service will take at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at VFW Post 6912 in Lowville, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Teen Challenge by selecting ‘Online Giving’ at www.manteofirstag.com and including ‘ATC in Memory of Deanna’ in the memo line.

Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

