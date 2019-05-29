Zane Reynolds, alleged Kitty Hawk flasher, escapes police custody

Zane Codi Reynolds, recently charged with exposing himself on the beach and burglary of a Kitty Hawk home, escaped Nags Head police custody and was on the run Tuesday night.

Reynolds was out on bond awaiting trial for breaking into a and getting into a confrontation with a man who lives there when he escaped custody of Nags Head police Tuesday afternoon while en route to the Dare County jail. Authorities did not say why he was arrested in Tuesday’s case.

He was last seen near Burnside Road in Manteo.

“Please notify Dare Central if you see an individual with shorts and flip flops in the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Reynolds was last arrested May 2 after police in Kitty Hawk were called to a home on Parker Street about 12:30 a.m. Police said a resident there encountered a man with his face covered in a bandana coming out of a bedroom.

The intruder punched the victim, and a scuffle ensued, with the bandana coming off in the process. The burglar also had managed to steal $200 and an Apple watch in the break-in, Gard said.

The victim was able to identify Reynolds, who was arrested and charged with felony first-degree burglary and simple assault, Gard said. The two know each other and it’s believed Reynolds knew the victim would have some valuables in the house.

That arrest came a few weeks after he was charged April 17 in connection with an indecent exposure on the beach near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.

In that case, a man was twice spotted near the dune line exposing himself and masturbating.

He was charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, and not jailed.

In the burglary case, Reynolds was held at the Dare County Adult Detention Center on $15,000 bond for the burglary charge and $5,000 bond for the assault charge, Gard said. He was released the next day after posting bond.

Reynolds has an extensive criminal history in Dare County, including larceny and burglary convictions. A hearing is scheduled for May 10 on the indecent exposure charge.

