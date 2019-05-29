Wanchese man killed in Wednesday morning motorcycle crash on U.S. 264

A Roanoke Island man was killed when his motorcycle crashed Wednesday morning along a desolate stretch of U.S. 264 on the Dare County mainland.

First responders were called to the scene of the wreck, three miles west of Stumpy Point, at 6 a.m.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said Issac Blaine Gibbs, 31, of Wanchese, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 264 when the bike ran off the road as he rounded a curve, crossed the center line and struck a guardrail.

Gibbs was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The investigating state troopers said there was no evidence of any other vehicles being involved, and there were no extenuating circumstances that may have helped cause the accident.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.