Kitchen fire in a Wanchese home sparks two-alarm response

A two-alarm fire that reportedly started in the kitchen damaged a house Wednesday evening on Roanoke Island.

Firefighters were called to a house on Harbor Road in Wanchese around 5:30 p.m. Crews at the scene requested a second alarm due to the nature of the blaze a short time later.

Scanner traffic indicated firefighters had the fire under control and were in overhaul mode about an hour later, and had cleared the scene just after 7 p.m.

No one was home at the time the fire started, and the cause was not yet known. No injuries were reported.

