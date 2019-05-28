Video: Amy Pollard Gaw on her book “Lost Restaurants of the Outer Banks”

Anyone who has lived or vacationed on the Outer Banks has an old favorite restaurant. Hundreds have opened over many decades and then closed thanks to changing tastes and the vagaries of a seasonal business.

Manteo locals loved Miss Esther’s, and mid-century visitors came to stay at the Sea Ranch and sample Alice Sykes’s famed crab bisque. Residents will remember quirky favorites like The Pit and Papagayo’s. The Seafare, The Oasis and Kelly’s were beloved by generations of families.

Author Amy Pollard Gaw tells tales and presents classic recipes from gone but not forgotten spots in her new book “Lost Restaurants of the Outer Banks and Their Recipes” from Arcadia Publishing.

Gaw will be signing copies at the Downtown Books author tent during Dare Day on Saturday, June 1, beginning at noon. For more information, call Downtown Books at 252-473-1056 or visit manteoreads.com.

In April, Gaw spoke about the book at the Outer Banks History Center in April, sharing photos and stories from many of the eateries she documents.

[embedded content]

