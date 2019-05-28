New amenities at Dowdy Park in Nags Head officially open

On May 23, the Town of Nags Head celebrated the official opening of many new amenities at Dowdy Park with a ribbon cutting and the first farmer’s market of the season, as well as some fun on the new basketball and pickleball courts.

Dowdy Park sits on five acres at the corner of South Croatan Highway and Bonnett Street, hosts a variety of activities for all ages including the monthly farmers market, fitness classes, concerts and more.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.