New amenities at Dowdy Park in Nags Head officially open

May 28, 2019 OBX Today 0
Pictured from left are: Brittany Shipp, NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Nags Head Elementary School second graders, Amy Stinnett, Dominion Power, Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon, Lee Nettles, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, NH Commissioner Webb Fuller, former NH Mayor Bob Edwards, NH Mayor Pro Tem Susie Walters, and former NH Commissioner Marvin Demers. [Town of Nags Head photo]

On May 23, the Town of Nags Head celebrated the official opening of many new amenities at Dowdy Park with a ribbon cutting and the first farmer’s market of the season, as well as some fun on the new basketball and pickleball courts.

Dowdy Park sits on five acres at the corner of South Croatan Highway and Bonnett Street, hosts a variety of activities for all ages including the monthly farmers market, fitness classes, concerts and more.

Related links

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*