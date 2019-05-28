Beach widening begins along Nags Head’s north end, stalled to the south

Nags Head’s $42.7 million beach renourishment project moved into its next phase as contractors started pumping and moving sand along the northern end of town. But work off South Nags Head has ground to a halt temporarily.

The Dredge Liberty Island began working Tuesday near the Curlew Street public beach access at about milepost 11.5, according to a town news release.

Construction will progress quickly north to the Bonnett Street public beach access at 2919 S. Virginia Dare Trail, before turning back south again from a landing point near Curlew.

In South Nags Head near milepost 20, the project has been halted since last week due to the Dredge Ellis Island traveling to Norfolk for repair work.

It is not yet known when the Ellis Island will be able to return, the town said in the news release. That dredge is now expected to work to just north of Outer Banks Pier near milepost 18.5 before leaving in mid-June.

Completion of the project using just the Liberty Island is now expected sometime in September, according to the latest estimate by Great Lakes Dock and Dredge.

Beachgoers are reminded the parking lot at the Forrest Street beach access will be closed for the duration of the project, while the Juncos Street access is expected to be re-opened in mid- to late-June.

Pedestrian access at both sites is still permitted. Lifeguard stands are in place but may be moved to accommodate construction traffic.

