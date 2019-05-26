Blacksburg, Va. man first rip current-related death this year on Outer Banks

A 68-year-old man from Blacksburg, Virginia died Saturday after both he and his wife were caught in a rip current Saturday afternoon off Southern Shores.

Police said John Albright was unresponsive when bystanders pulled him from the water in the area between First and Second avenues just after 12 noon.

Good Samaritans and first responders attempted CPR, but were unable to revive Albright. Witnesses said the couple appeared to have been pulled out by a rip current.

The water temperature at Duck Pier, several miles to the north, was 55 degrees at the time of the incident, and the National Weather Service had forecast a moderate risk of rip currents on Saturday.

A moderate risk is forecast again for all Outer Banks beaches on Sunday.

Albright is the first person to die in a surf-related incident on Outer Banks beaches this year, after nine died in 2018.

Four people have died in rip current-related incidents on the central North Carolina coast already this spring.

