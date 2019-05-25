Man seriously injured in explosion at OBX Marina

A man was airlifted to Norfolk Sentara Hospital on Saturday after an explosion on a boat at OBX Marina in Wanchese.

Fire crews said the vessel had a possible leak in the fuel fill hose and the engine compartment was full of fumes. When the man went to start the engine, there was an explosion and the fire suppression system kicked in.

The injured man was flown by helicopter to Norfolk. His condition was unknown Saturday afternoon.

